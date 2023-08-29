Islamic Jihad vows to retaliate against any assassination

Mohammad Musa made the comments in an interview with the Yemeni Al-Masirah TV on Tuesday in reaction to the Hezbollah Leader last night's speech in which Nasrallah warned that any Israeli assassination of Resistance groups will be retaliated against.

"We were not surprised by Nasrallah's position and this is what we expected from him and the Lebanese Islamic Resistance (Hezbollah), a group that defends the rights of nations with all its might and adheres to the Palestinian cause," Musa said.'

Nasrallah said in his Monday speech that the rise in resistance in the occupied West Bank has nothing to do with Iran, stressing that the rise in the resistance there is purely Palestinian.

"Targeting any of the commanders of the Palestinian resistance by the enemy will be met with a quick, direct and strong response. The enemy's threats to assassinate the resistance leaders will only strengthen their resolve," the Islamic Jihad spokesman warned the Zionist regime.

MNA/FNA14020607000825