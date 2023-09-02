  1. Politics
Palestinian, Lebanese Resistance leaders meet in Beirut

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – Hezbollah chief Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and the Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad al-Nakhalah held a meeting in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

Saleh al-Arouri, deputy head of the Hamas’ political bureau, was also present at the meeting.

The latest political developments and the situation in Palestine were discussed by the parties.

They also conferred on the latest situation in the West Bank and the intensification of Resistance operations there, as well as the recent threats of the Zionist regime.

The Resistance leaders, during the meeting, also stressed the need for fully confronting the Israeli regime and its crimes.

