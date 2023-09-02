Palestinian, Lebanese Resistance leaders meet in Beirut

Saleh al-Arouri, deputy head of the Hamas’ political bureau, was also present at the meeting.

The latest political developments and the situation in Palestine were discussed by the parties.

They also conferred on the latest situation in the West Bank and the intensification of Resistance operations there, as well as the recent threats of the Zionist regime.

The Resistance leaders, during the meeting, also stressed the need for fully confronting the Israeli regime and its crimes.

