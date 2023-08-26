Iran files indictments on 3 terrorists in Shah Cheragh attack

Kazem Mousavi, head of the Fars Province Justice Department, said on Saturday the trio will be soon put on trial,

He said the primary culprit of the terror attack, identified as Rahmatullah Nowruz, is accused of membership in ISIL terrorist group, as well as militancy and “corruption on earth”.

The other defendants, Habibollah Arabzadeh and Amrollah Nazari, are also accused of partnership in “corruption on earth” and collusion with ISIL in order to undermine Iran’s national security, he added.

Mousavi explained that a number of individuals arrested in connection with the attack have been released after they were found innocent, after which nonsuit orders have been issued for them.

Investigation is still ongoing with regard to a several other suspects, he added.

The senior Iranian judiciary official noted that investigation into all circumstances of the terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine will continue with rapt attention, and all individuals who collaborated with the primary culprits will be brought to justice.

Two people were killed and eight others injured in an armed terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine on August 13, for which ISIL later claimed responsibility.

The Shah Cheragh shrine was the scene of a similar attack by armed terrorists on October 26, 2022, when an armed terrorist barged into the shrine, killing 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces.

