Iran arrests last terrorist involved in Shah Cheragh attack

Esmaeil Khatib told reporters on Saturday that the full information is given in the ministry's statement.

"We will soon go to the country that was behind the attack," he said, adding that it has been coordinated to follow up the work by exchanging services.

Earlier on Friday, the Iranian intelligence ministry said in a statement that the key ISIL organizer and plotter who was behind the recent terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh holy shrine was detained by the intel forces.

Last Sunday, a terrorist went on a shooting spree at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine, killing at least two people and injuring several others.

The ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

The Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz was the scene of a similar attack by armed terrorists last year. On October 26, 2022, an armed terrorist barged into the shrine, killing 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces.

