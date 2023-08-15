Shah Cheragh terror attack targeted Iran's stability

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday, condemning the attack on the Shah Cheragh and regretted the martyrdom and injuries in the incident.

The ministry wished speedy recovery for the injured, calling for making collective efforts at regional and international levels to fight terrorism.

Earlier, Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah condemned the terrorist attack.

Two were martyred and eight were wounded when an armed terrorist went on a rampage at Shah Cheragh Shrine (Mosque) in Shiraz on Sunday. The terrorist was captured alive by the pilgrims at the shrine before he could go on with his sinister plan.

The Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz was the scene of a similar attack by armed terrorists last year.

On October 26, 2022, an armed terrorist barged into the shrine, killing 13 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces.

