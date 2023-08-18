US, Zionists had a hand in Shah Cheragh terrorist attack

"The enemies did whatever they could in all these years and in the recent (last year) riots who they sought to overthrow the [Iranian government],but it was them that were toppled and destroyed," Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami said.

The senior cleric pointed to the recent terrorist attack at Shah Cheragh mosque in Shiraz and noted that the ISIL claimed responsibility for it.

"The United States created ISIL as they themselves have admitted to," he also noted, adding that when the ISIL elements were wounded in the battles, they used to be taken to hospitals in Tel Aviv and Haifa to receive treatment there.

Khatami also pointed out that the Israeli-occupying Zionist regime premier Netanyahu used to go to ISIL-held territories to meet with the mercenaries to plot against the region's countries.

Meanwhile, he expressed certainty that the Iranain government is determined to deal a heavy blow to the terrorists as in the past, assuring the Friday Prayers attendees that the blood of the martyrs fallen in the Shah Cheragh terrorist attack was not shed in vain as the Iranian security forces will take revenge on the terrorists.

MNA/FNA14020527000223