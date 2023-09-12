Iran holds 2nd trial session for Shah Cheragh perpetrators

The meeting was held with the participation of all three defendants in the case, their defense lawyers and a number of people who have sued the defendants on Tuesday in Shiraz city's Revolutionary court-branch 1.

In response to the question of judge, the prime suspect, Rahmatollah Nowruzof said that the ringleader, who he was in contact with through messenger on the virtual space, supplied money to them on several occasions and used to pay the costs, including the house rent, directly.

The prime suspect continued that he was supposed to continue the attack until he was dead, adding that no one expected him to be arrested.

On August 13, Rahmatollah Nowruzof went on a shooting spree at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine, killing two people and injuring several others.

The ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

The Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz was the scene of a similar attack by armed terrorists last year. On October 26, 2022, an armed terrorist barged into the shrine, killing 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces.

