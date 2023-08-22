Iran Army ready to increase military cooperation with Russia

Heidari made the remark in a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Army's Ground Forces, General Oleg Salyukov, in Moscow on Monday.

Heading a military delegation, Heidari arrived in Moscow to discuss cooperation between Iranian and Russian ground forces.

The Russian commander, for his part, said his country regards Iran as one of the key countries in West Asia and a strategic partner of Moscow.

Salyukov added that intensive political talks are underway between Tehran and Moscow aimed at improving relations.

The two commanders discussed military cooperation and interaction aimed at the implementation of projects that are supposed to improve the combat readiness of the Iranian and Russian armed forces.

Heidari and Salyukov agreed to continue to promote mutual ties between the ground forces of the two countries in various fields.

Prior to the meeting, the Iranian commander, accompanied by Salyukov, visited the tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin Wall in the Alexander Garden and laid a wreath to honor them.

Heidari also plans to tour a number of military training institutions of Russia's ground forces and military-industrial complexes in Moscow.

On Monday, Iran put on display its domestically-manufactured Ababil ballistic missile for the first time, alongside a range of other cutting-edge Iranian military equipment, including drones and electronic warfare systems at Russia’s Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum in Patriot Park near Moscow.

For the first time, Iran also showcased a replica of its Tactical Sayayd air defense system in the Russian exhibition.

MNA/PressTV