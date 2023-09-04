Iran reached apex of defense power: Gen. Heidari

Heidari made the remarks when speaking to a gathering of military students at the Military Training Center Number 01 in Tehran on Monday.

The commander of the ground forces described the Iranian army as one of the most important powers in the region and the world, adding, "Important combat achievements in recent years, especially in the field of ground warfare have helped us to have an agile ground force with quick reaction units that can carry out the mission in the best possible way in the farthest places in the shortest possible time."

The general also hailed the army troops for being alongside the people at the time of unexpected incidents such as quakes, floods and the Covid-19 pandemic in addition to carrying out their military missions.

The commander of the army's ground forces further said, "Today, we have reached self-sufficiency in the production of parts needed for making weapons and military equipment."

Meanwhile, he added, "The sanctions were a very important opportunity to make new and effective achievements that young specialists with the firm will and round-the-clock efforts utilized to meet the country's needs and today we are witnessing the production of parts needed in the complicated industries such as drones, aviation, electronic warfare, armored vehicles, etc."

General Heidari furthermore noted that despite all attempts by the enemies to disappoint the young Iranian generation in their Islamic government, they will find out that it is the Iranian young people that will frustrate them by foiling their plots.

KI/4545200