Iran unveils domestically-manufactured 'Mohajer-10' drone

The Mohajer-10 UAV, capable of 24 hours of continuous flight at an altitude of 7,000 meters and an operational radius of 2,000 kilometers was unveiled in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi who paid a visit to the exhibition of the latest achievements of the country's defense industry.

It also has a maximum fuel capacity of 450 liters and a maximum cargo weight of 300 kilograms.

The maximum speed of the drone is 210 kilometers per hour and it has the ability to carry all kinds of ammunition and bombs and is equipped with electronic warfare and intelligence systems.

Tuesday’s ceremony also saw the unveiling of Arman-1 guided air-launched bomb.

Meanwhile, President Raeisi ordered the joining of strategic "Khorramshahr" and "Haj Qassem" missiles to the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

