Iran, Russia boosting defense relations: cmdr.

Brigade General Kioumars Heidari made his remarks at the end of his official visit to Russia which was with the invitation of Russian Ground Forces Commander Army General Oleg Salyukov to Moscow.



He stressed that Iran has shown its determination in the fight against terrorism and will continue its interactions with Russia in this field and boost cooperation over time.

He described his official visit to Russia as "in time" and "productive" stating that good agreements have been reached in negotiations and consultations with General Oleg Salyukov.

Iran and Russia are determined to expand their cooperation in the field of fighting terrorism, the Iranian commander noted.

According to the experiences of the two countries in this field, General Heidari added that Terrorism in various forms is a global threat, and Iran and Russia are ready to share these valuable experiences with other countries of the world.



"While visiting Russia's defense capabilities and achievements, I realized that Iranian experts were able to make similar examples in our country," the Iranian General said.

He continued that these visits can help the two countries' future cooperation in the field of the exchange of experiences, military knowledge, and exchange of students.

He considered the establishment of Iran's stand at the traditional ARMY International Military and Technical Forum (ARMY 2023 IMTF) with the presence of 70 countries as a source of pride, adding that the remarkable achievements of Iran in the field of defense which were presented in this exhibition was a sign of self-sufficiency and self-reliance.

Brigade General Kioumars Heidari held official talks with Oleg Salyukov on Monday during which the Russian commander described Iran as one of the key countries in the Middle East and a strategic partner of Russia.

