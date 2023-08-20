Army Ground Force self-sufficient in military eqpt production

The commander of the Ground Force was quoted by IRNA as making the statement on the sidelines of a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s pavilion at Russia’s Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum near the capital Moscow on Sunday.

Stressing that self-reliance is on the agenda of Iran's Armed Forces, Heidari said the entire 23 divisions of the Ground Force are working to meet the needs of the military unit and have reached self-sufficiency.

The commander also underlined the Islamic Republic’s self-sufficiency in supplying tanks and electronic warfare equipment, among others.

Earlier in the day, Heydari arrived in Russia at the official invitation of his counterpart General Oleg Salyukov and visited the Russian military expo in Patriot Park in the suburbs of Moscow. During his stay, the top commander will visit some educational, technological and operational centers of Russia. He will also meet with some officials of the Russian armed forces and Ministry of Defense.

The exhibition, organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, was held from August 14 to 20. Virtually 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and as many as 85 foreign companies and organizations from seven countries took part in the event.

MNA/PressTV