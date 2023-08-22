Iran, Algeria coop. to benefit entire Islamic world: Raeisi

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in the meeting with the visiting Algerian Parliament Speaker Ibrahim Boughali on Tuesday.

President Raeisi considered the Algerian Parliament Speaker's visit a milestone in the process of expanding the relations between the two countries.

He added that the activation of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation between Iran and Algeria and the preparation of a roadmap for their relations can play an effective role in accelerating and facilitating the expansion of interactions in various fields.

Stating that Iran is now a technologically advanced country that has been able to turn sanctions and pressures against itself into opportunities for progress, the president expressed Iran's readiness to share its experiences and achievements with the friendly and brotherly country of Algeria.

Raeisi expressed appreciation for Algeria's clear stance in support of the interests of the Islamic world and its enlightening about the nature and policies of the Zionist regime.

Noting that the domination-seeking powers, led by the United States and the Zionist regime, oppose the expansion of relations between independent countries, he stated that Iran and Algeria, based on their common views on regional and international issues, can have constructive and beneficial cooperation for the benefit of their own nations and the Islamic world.

Ibrahim Boughali, for his part, conveyed warm greetings from the Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune to President Raeisi.

He stated that Iran is a central and influential power that have roots in its ancient civilization and culture, and that its further empowerment will result in more strength for the Islamic community.

Boughali expressed sympathy with the government and people of Iran regarding the recent terrorist attack on the shrine of Shah Cheragh.

He emphasized his satisfaction with the upward trend of diplomatic relations between the two countries and expressed interest in expanding economic relations, given the friendly political relations and the availability of all necessary facilities.

Boughali considered it necessary to strengthen integration among Islamic countries and stressed the need to adopt strong stances amid the attacks on Islamic sanctities and the escalated oppressive actions by the Zionist regime against the oppressed people of Palestine.

SKH/TSN2945219