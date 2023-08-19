United States' power declining: Gen. Bagheri

"The US's power is declining. Today, Russia is standing against the expansionism of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and China is also seeking to strengthen its military power to confront the US," Bagheri stressed.

Also, international unions such as Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS have shown their power in the world, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Bagheri touched upon the role of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in fighting against global arrogance, saying that the IRGC forces have thwarted the arrogant powers' plots.

The IRGC is an obstacle to the absolute sovereignty of global arrogance, and this is the reason for the enmity of the United States and its allies with the IRGC, he further cited, adding that the IRGC can improve (its power) 100 times.

