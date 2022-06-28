Helicopter carrier 'Haj Qassem Soleimani' to join IRGC navy

Referring to the two Iranian oil tankers seized by Greece, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said, "Earlier, the Greeks took our tanker to the shores of this country and emptied its oil, and the court ordered its confiscation."

Praising the support of Ayatollah Khamenei over confiscating the Greek tankers in the Persin Gulf, he added that Iran's navy, in unfavorable weather conditions and with a wind speed of 27 knots, seized the two tankers at one time but in two different geographies in Bushehr and Hormozgan.

"We have strategic islands in the Persian Gulf that are as unsinkable as an aircraft carrier," Tangsiri said elsewhere in his remarks.

Describing the knowledge-based maritime economy as another factor of the IRGC's authority, Rear Admiral Tangsiri said, "Today, IRGC high-speed boats are built at 70 to 90 knots (130 to 170 kilometers per hour)."

Saying that the IRGC is responsible for securing the Strait of Hormuz, Tangsiri noted, "There are trans-regional aliens in the Persian Gulf, but their presence is small because they have no roots in the region."

