  1. Politics
Aug 17, 2023, 8:39 PM

Raeisi, Putin discuss cooperation in international affairs

Raeisi, Putin discuss cooperation in international affairs

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – President Ebrahim Raeisi of Iran and President Vladimir Putin of Russia have discussed cooperation in international affairs in a phone call, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The parties discussed issues related to cooperation in international and regional affairs, particularly taking into account Iran’s full membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and its interest in joining the BRICS group," the statement reads, TASS reported.

Putin and Raisi also reaffirmed their determination to continue boosting ties in the fields of trade, energy, transport and environment protection.

In addition, both parties "expressed satisfaction with the current high level of Russian-Iranian relations," the press service said.

RHM

News Code 204760
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News