"We agree on security, development for all in region"

This is the first official meeting of an Iranian high-ranking official with the Saudi crown prince after the normalization of relations between the two countries.

The top Iranian diplomat wrote in a post on his X account after the meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince that their meeting in Jeddah lasted for 90 minutes.

"A frank, transparent, fruitful and productive dialogue based on neighborhood policy," he added.

Amir-Abdollahian continued, "With the will of the heads of the two countries, lasting bilateral relations in all fields was emphasized."



"We agree on security and development for all in the region," he concluded.

According to a readout of the meeting published by the Iranain foreign ministry, in the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister said that, "The Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia can achieve more growth and prosperity for the region by developing full-fledged cooperation in the political, economic, commercial, transit, science and technology, cultural and popular fields."

Referring to the developments in the international system, Amir-Abdollahian stressed, "Today we have a historical duty."

Pointing to the achievements and potentials that the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys, the top Iranian diplomat added, "The way to the region's success is to strengthen dialogue and cooperation and increase development-oriented cooperation."

Referring to Iran and Saudi Arabia's position and role in the region and the Islamic world, Amir-Abdollahian highlighted the issue of Palestine and Quds as the focal issue in the Islamic world and considered the Zionist regime a threat to everyone.

The Iranian foreign minister further emphasized the importance of domestically-relied development and sustainable security in the region.

Mohammad bin Salman, for his part, said that "Saudi Arabia's view of the relationship with Iran is strategic, and Riyadh has a strong resolve in that regard."

The Saudi Crown Prince further asked Amir-Abdollahian to eonvey his greetings and those of Saudi Arabia to the Leader of Iran and Dr. Raeisi, once again extending an invitation to the president of Iran to visit Saudi Arabia. "The meeting between the heads of the two countries would be very important," bin Salman further noted.

Prior to this meeting yesterday, the Iranian foreign minister held a meeting followed by a joint press conference with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh on Thursday.

