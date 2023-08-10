Iran, Brazil coop. to bolster multilateralism, intl. security

Ali Bagheri Kani, the deputy foreign minister of Iran for political affairs, made the remarks in a meeting with Carlos Sérgio Sobral Duarte, the secretary for Africa and the Middle East at Brazil’s Foreign Ministry, which took place within the framework of the twelfth round of political consultations between the two countries in the capital of Brazil.

In the meeting, which was attended by three of Brazil's deputy foreign ministers along with a number of other directors of the South American country's foreign ministry, the two sides consulted and exchanged views on bilateral relations and various international issues.

The two sides exchanged views on a range of bilateral issues, including the facilitation of economic and trade relations and the need to diversify them, the promotion of cultural and scientific relations, cooperation in the field of environmental issues and the expansion of tourism between the two countries, as well as an increase in parliamentary interactions.

The senior Iranian diplomat said in the meeting that "Cooperation between Iran and Brazil in the international arena will play an important role in strengthening the mechanisms of multilateralism and protecting the interests of independent countries, and will be the basis for consolidating stability and promoting sustainable security."

Referring to the factors behind the decline in unilateralism, including making excessive demands and seeking domination, Bagheri Kani emphasized, "the participation of each actor based on their capabilities in international political and economic mechanisms is the main factor in the stability and security of the order formed based on multilateralism."

Referring to the will of the two sides to hold a new round of the joint economic commission in the next few months, he stated, "Complementary economic capabilities and capacities would mean sustainable and stable economic cooperation between Iran and Brazil."

Emphasis on multilateralism and peaceful ways to resolve current conflicts, rejection of unilateral sanctions, and the role of multilateral organizations such as BRICS in creating a stable and development-oriented order were among other topics discussed by the two senior diplomats during the meeting on Wednesday.

Ali Bagheri Kani, who is in Brazil's capital for an official meeting, in addition to participating in political talks and holding separate meetings with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Chairman of the Congress's Foreign Relations Committee, and the Chairman of the Friendship Parliamentary Group and some other lawmakers, is also going to meet with a number of other Brazilian officials and deliver a speech to a group of representatives of different think tanks, media and business sectors in Brazil later on Thursday.

