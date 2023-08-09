Raeisi says Iran's presence in region creates security

"Wherever Islamic Iran was, its presence created security and the presence of enemies and foreign powers in this region definitely did not create security," President Raeisi said in a gathering of the families of Holy Shrine defenders who went to Syria to battle against Takfiri terrorist groups and defend holy Islamic holy sites in that country alongside the Syrian government military.

Raeisi further lambasted the foreign-backed Takfiri terrorism in the Islamic world as 'modern Jahiliyyah (ignorance)', adding, "The power that can reveal the face of modern ignorance is the blood of martyrs."

According to Raeisi, the martyrs will be remembered forever and are immortal because they fought for God's sake.

MNA/ISN1402051811162