Clashes have renewed between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in western Sudan’s South Darfur State amid continued tribal violence in the state, according to eyewitnesses and local media cited by dailynewsegypt.

There were conflicting reports about the deaths and injuries resulting from the military clashes and tribal violence in the state.

The RSF said in a statement on Sunday that over 43 civilians, including eight children and women, were killed in the Sudanese army’s “indiscriminate” shelling of a number of neighbourhoods in Nyala, the capital city of South Darfur state.

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagolo, better known as Hemedti, is the leader of the RSF. He is a key mover in the fast-escalating civil war, as he has been in other key moments in Sudan’s recent history.

The Sudanese army has not yet commented on the accusation. But according to local media and eyewitnesses, many people had lost their lives in the escalated tribal fighting in the South Darfur state.

“Since Friday, tribal fighting has been taking place between the Salamat and Bani Halba tribes,” an eyewitness from Nyala told Xinhua on Sunday.

