Russian embassy condoles Leader, Iranians over Shiraz attack

Strongly condemning the terrorist attack, the embassy expressed deep sympathy for the families of the victims.

"We hope that the perpetrators of this terrorist act will be found and punished," the Russian embassy stated, adding, "We emphasize our readiness to further increase cooperation with Iranian partners in the fight against terrorism."

At least one person was killed and eight others injured in an armed terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz on Sunday evening.

State media reported two terrorists were involved in the shooting, one of whom was immediately arrested while the other fled the scene and remains at large.

The ISIL terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

The Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz was the scene of a similar attack by armed terrorists last year. On October 26, 2022, an armed terrorist barged into the shrine, killing 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces.

The terrorist later died of his wounds in hospital.

MNA/Sputnik channel