Iran warns of painful end for Shah Cheragh attack terrorists

“The terrorist operation in the holy shrine of Hazrat Shah Cheragh is strongly condemned,” Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a post on his X social media account.

“A painful end awaits the perpetrators and supporters of this crime. While condoling the martyrdom of one of my compatriots, I ask Almighty God for the health and recovery of those injured in this tragic incident,” he tweeted.

At least one person was killed and eight others injured in an armed terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran's southern city of Shiraz.

State media reported two terrorists were involved in the shooting on Sunday. One of the assailants was arrested. The other is said to be at large.

Three of those injured in the attack were in critical condition.

The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

The Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz was the scene of a similar attack by armed terrorists last year.

On October 26, 2022, an armed terrorist barged into the shrine, killing 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces.

The terrorist later died of his wounds in hospital.

Several suspects were immediately arrested, and, some two weeks later, the Intelligence Ministry announced the arrest of 26 Takfiri terrorists for their involvement in the attack.

MNA/PressTV