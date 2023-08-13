Casualties reported in terrorist attack in Iran's Shiraz

An armed terrorist tried to enter the shrine of Hazrat Shah Cheragh through the door of Bab al-Mahdi, but he was encountered by the security forces of stationed at the holy shrine, a report by Iranian media said on Sunday afternoon.

The preliminary reports suggest that two custodians were martyred in the attack by the terrorists.

Meanwhile, contradictory reports also said that there were two terrorists involved one of whom was killed at the scene of the crime and the other was still at large.

The provincial governor of Fars Province Mohammad Hadi Imaniyeh told national TV that one worshipper was martyred and seven others were wounded including two custodians.

The governor further said that the attack took place at almost 7 PM, citing an IRGC commander in the Fars Province as telling him that there was only a terrorist and he had been arrested inside the Mosque by the security forces.

Eyewitnesses also posted videos of themselves online saying that they had heard gunfire followed by ambulances sirens who had gone to the Mosque.

The same iconic worshipping site witnessed a terrorist attack on 26 October 2022, in which at least 13 people were killed.

This item is being updated...