Several suspects arrested over Shah Cheragh terrorist attack

Early on Monday morning, the chief justice of Fars province said four suspects linked to the incident had been arrested.

Later in the day, however, the figure was updated to 10.

Kazem Mousavi added that the main terrorist, who started shooting at people in the shrine and was immediately arrested, has been handed over to investigators for interrogation and further investigation.

At least one person was killed and several others injured in an armed terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz on Sunday evening.

One of those injured in the attack was in critical condition last night, Mousavi said.

State media reported two terrorists were involved in the shooting, one of whom was immediately arrested while the other fled the scene and remains at large.

The ISIL terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

The Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz was the scene of a similar attack by armed terrorists last year.

On October 26, 2022, an armed terrorist barged into the shrine, killing 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces.

The terrorist later died of his wounds in hospital.

MNA/PressTV