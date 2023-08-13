Death toll from mudslide in China's Xian rises to four

Reuters said, citing a Sunday report by State-owned China Central Television (CCTV) that Friday's mudslide in the city of Xian, which followed heavy rainfall in the region, left a total of 18 people dead or missing, with two confirmed casualties.

Rescue work was underway, with 81 people and 11 vehicles deployed at the site, the state radio report said.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Khanun weakened into a tropical depression when it made landfall in China's Liaoning province on Friday night.

Khanun comes as the country reels from the impact of Typhoon Doksuri, which lashed northern China with torrential rain and flooding after it made landfall on July 28.

AMK/PR