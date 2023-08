The highway in the west of Xi’an city was damaged due to the landslide caused by the flash flood that started on Friday night, Emergency Management Bureau in the city said in a statement.

A total of 21 people lost their lives and the search for six missing people continues, it added, Yeni Şafak reported.

Since July, China's northern provinces have faced heavy rains and floods caused by Typhoons Doksuri and Khanun.

More than 140 people lost their lives in the floods.

AMK/PR