Iran, Vietnam to boost level of commercial cooperation

Abbas Ali-Abadi and Vuong Dinh Hue, who is on a visit to Tehran at the head of a delegation, met and held talks on Wednesday, according to a report by the Iranian industry ministry's public relations department.

The Iranian minister said that Iran and Vietnam have gone through hard period of sanctions successfully, expressing hope that the efforts of the two sides would lead to the development of bilateral trade and economic ties.

Referring to Vietnam's great progress in recent years, the Iranian industry minister said, "We can enhance the business relations and economic cooperation to a level that benefit both sides."

Ali-Abadi announced that an Iranian trade attaché will depart for Vietnam in the near future.

Stressing the need for increasing the relations with the brotherly country of Vietnam, the Iranian added that agreements are being concluded to develop cooperation, which he hoped to bring satisfactory results for both countries.

SKH/IRN85194278