Tehran hosting Vietnam Cultural Days

The cultural event was inaugurated on Wednesday at the Iran Cinema Museum, located in Tehran with the presence of a delegation of high-ranking government and cultural officials of Vietnam and will wrap up on August 11.

During the event, handicrafts, traditional clothes, books and photos taken from touristic, cultural and historical attractions of Vietnam as well as Iran-Vietnam relations are being showcased.

Three Vietnamese films will be also screened during the country’s cultural days in Iran.

The cultural event is being held with the joint cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Iran Cinema Museum and the Embassy of Vietnam in Iran.

MNA/