Raeisi hails Vietnamese for seeking independence, rights

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments in a meeting with the president of the Vietnamese National Assembly, Vuong Dinh Hue and his accompanying Vietnamese delegation on Tuesday evening.

Referring to Iran's great progress in various fields of science, technology, production and industry despite the threats and sanctions and also praising the steps taken by the Iranian nation to neutralize those sanctions by focusing on the growth of production and trade, the president said that, "Iran and Vietnam's commercial and economic relations have not developed to the level that match their political relations level and this trip can become a turning point in the development of economic and trade relations between the two countries, in addition to the development of parliamentary relations."

Raeisi also attached great importance to the development of relations between the two countries in the region and on the international stage, adding, "Although the development of relations between the two countries may not be welcome by some governments, what matters is effective measures to secure the interests of the two countries and the two nations."

Vuong Dinh Hue, for his part, conveyed the warm greetings of President and Prime Minister of Vietnam to Raeisi and described the great achievements of the Iranian nation despite the oppressive Western sanctions as admirable and inspiring for the Vietnamese nation.

Stating that good agreements have been made in the parliamentary, commercial, cultural and educational, investment and judicial sectors in order to develop and strengthen the relations between the two countries, he added, "Vietnam is interested in developing all-out interactions and cooperation with Iran and enhancing these relations to the level of regional and international cooperation."

The president of the Vietnamese National Assembly continued to say that half a century of good relations between the two countries lays a good basis for setting goals and planning for next 50 years of better relations in the future, and expressed hope that the visit of the Islamic Republic of Iran's president to Vietnam will spped up the drawing of a roadmap for long-term 50-year cooperation.

KI/4623229