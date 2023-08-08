Vietnam attaches importance to Iran key role in region

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf hosted the president of the Vietnamese National Assembly, Vuong Dinh Hue at the venue of the Iranian parliament on Tuesday.

In this meeting, Ghalibaf termed Hue's visit to Iran a turning point in the development of relations between Iran and Vietnam in various economic, cultural, and social dimensions.

Iran's priority in foreign policy is to pay special attention to East Asian states, including Vietnam due to existing cultural commonalities.

Saying that Vietnam, like Iran, has experienced the sanctions and knows its difficulties, therefore the two sides should be able to solve the existing problems with cooperation through banking committees.

The parliaments of the two countries can help the development of economic relations between Iran and Vietnam by passing laws, he said.

Referring to the high capacities of Iran in the field of science, technology, health, and pharmaceutical industry, he said that the two countries can have scientific and academic exchanges in these fields.

The president of the Vietnamese National Assembly, for his part, considered his trip as the beginning of establishing a new round of relations between the two countries in different fields.

He hoped that during this trip the two countries will be able to expand and develop economic and commercial cooperation as the countries enjoy a lot of capacity for economic cooperation and investment.

Vietnam attaches great importance to the significant role of Iran in the West Asian region, he said, adding that his country pays attention to the policy of strengthening friendship and cooperation between Iran and Vietnam in various parliamentary and governmental areas.

He continued that the problem of financial exchange between the two countries can be solved by establishing a banking committee between the two countries.

Regarding the educational and cultural cooperation between the two countries, he expressed the country's support for the exchange of university professors between the two countries.

Pointing to the necessity of cooperation in judicial affairs, Vuong Dinh Hue said during this trip, the agreement on judicial assistance will be signed.



Also, a memorandum of understanding will be signed for parliamentary cooperation between the parliaments, he noted.

