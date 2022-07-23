Iran, Pakistan stress need to provide security in Afghanistan

Special envoy of the Iranian President for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi met and held talks with Pakistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

According to the report of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, during the meeting, Zardari emphasized Pakistan's commitment to a safe and peaceful Afghanistan, saying that the capacity of the two countries and the region should be used to help reduce the suffering and problems of the Afghan people.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister further added that there is a need for constructive interaction with the current ruling body of Afghanistan in order to expand security in the region.

He also emphasized the need to expand bilateral relations with Iran in the development of economic and trade relations and cooperation in energy, security and transit fields.

Appreciating Pakistan's constructive role in Afghanistan, Kazemi Qomi said that peace and stability in Afghanistan are necessary for long-term security in the region.

The two senior officials of Iran and Pakistan also discussed regional initiatives on the Afghanistan issue, especially agreements related to the meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors.

Earlier, Hassan Kazemi Qomi held a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Sadiq on Afghanistan.

Last Thursday, Pakistani media reported the visit of the Special envoy of the Iranian President for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi to Islamabad.

According to these media, issues related to the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan and transit in the region were among the reasons for Kazemi Qomi's trip to Pakistan.

Kazemi Qomi had traveled to several countries in the region, including Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, and had met with senior officials of these countries.

