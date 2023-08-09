Terrorists trying to infiltrate Syria’s Aleppo, Latakia

"Reports are coming in that sabotage and reconnaissance groups of terrorists are trying to cross the engagement line from the Idlib de-escalation zone in the Aleppo and Latakia provinces," Vadim Kulit said on Tuesday.

He added that the Russian taskforce and the Syrian army are taking measures to eliminate the terrorist threat, TASS reported.

Earlier in August, Syrian and Russian warplanes bombed the positions of the Al-Nusra Front terrorist group in one of the areas of Idlib in a joint operation.

The terrorists had turned the positions into centers for carrying out sabotage and terrorist operations, attacks on Syrian army forces, and civilian residents of the region, according to Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.

At the end of the summer of 2018, the leaders of Russia and Turkey reached an agreement in Sochi, Russia, during which Turkey promised to remove or disarm the terrorists based in this region without bloodshed.

