30 Syrian military forces killed, injured in ISIL attack

Local sources reported that the ISIL terrorist forces attacked the bus carrying Syrian forces in the Mayadin area.

20 people were killed and 10 others were injured following the terrorist incident.

Earlier this week, sources close to the Syrian opposition reported that 10 people were killed after ISIL terrorists attacked the north of the country.

According to the reports, ISIL attacked Syrian Army positions in Raqqa on Tuesday. 10 Syrian military forces were killed and 6 others were injured following the terrorist attack, the reports added.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist attacks from time to time.

