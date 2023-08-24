Terrorists' positions come under airstrikes in Syria

The terrorists' positions were targeted with airstrikes and artillery attacks, in response to the terrorists' recent aggressions in Syria's de-escalation zones.

Dozens of terrorists were killed and injured during the operation, according to the Syrian MoD.

Syrian forces also managed to dismantle 5 drones that terrorists intended to use against civilians.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.

At the end of the summer of 2018, the leaders of Russia and Turkey reached an agreement in Sochi, Russia, during which Turkey promised to remove or disarm the terrorists based in this region without bloodshed.

MP/FNA14020601001027