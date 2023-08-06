4 Syrian soldiers killed in clashes with terrorists

The clashes between the Syrian Army forces and the terrorists broke out after the terrorists attacked the northern suburbs of Latakia, according to the local Syrian media reports.

Several terrorists were also killed in the battle.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria's northwest.

Terrorist groups are present in northwest Syria. Earlier, Russian sources had warned about terrorist attacks on Russian and Syrian forces in Syria.

These sources stated that Al-Nusra Front has trained at least 20 terrorists affiliated with Hizb al-Turkestani in the de-escalation area of Idlib province.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army again in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.

At the end of the summer of 2018, the leaders of Russia and Turkey reached an agreement in Sochi, Russia, during which Turkey promised to remove or disarm the terrorists based in this region without bloodshed.

