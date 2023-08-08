Iran, Armenia discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan has held a meeting with the new Iranian ambassador Mehdi Sobhani, Armenian source reported.

During the meeting, Grigoryan congratulated Ambassador Sobhani on assuming the responsible mission and expressed hope that during his tenure the latter will contribute to further developing and strengthening the relations between the two friendly countries, Grigoryan’s office said in a readout.

Secretary Grigoryan and Ambassador Sobhani discussed a number of items on the Armenian-Iranian bilateral agenda, as well as the regional security situation.

RHM/PR