  1. Politics
Aug 29, 2023, 5:25 PM

Armenia minister, Iran envoy stress deepening friendly ties

Armenia minister, Iran envoy stress deepening friendly ties

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – Zhanna Andreasyan, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia in a meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Yerevan discussed deepening the friendly relations between Iran and Armenia.

Zhanna Andreasyan received a delegation led by newly appointed Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Sobhani, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Andreasyan reaffirmed her ministry's readiness to continue assisting in the development and deepening of Armenian-Iranian friendly relations in education, science, culture, sports, and youth affairs.

The newly appointed Iranian ambassador, in turn, underscored the teaching of the Persian language in Armenia's public schools as part of regional language learning.

Andreasyan, for her part, emphasized the implementation of a training program for Persian-language teachers in Armenia’s universities and schools by Iranian colleagues.

The parties discussed as well what needs to be done in higher education.

Possible cooperation in science, culture, and sports was also reflected on at the meeting.

A number of other matters of mutual interest were conferred about as well at the meeting.

MP/PR

News Code 205341

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News