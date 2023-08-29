Armenia minister, Iran envoy stress deepening friendly ties

Zhanna Andreasyan received a delegation led by newly appointed Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Sobhani, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Andreasyan reaffirmed her ministry's readiness to continue assisting in the development and deepening of Armenian-Iranian friendly relations in education, science, culture, sports, and youth affairs.

The newly appointed Iranian ambassador, in turn, underscored the teaching of the Persian language in Armenia's public schools as part of regional language learning.

Andreasyan, for her part, emphasized the implementation of a training program for Persian-language teachers in Armenia’s universities and schools by Iranian colleagues.

The parties discussed as well what needs to be done in higher education.

Possible cooperation in science, culture, and sports was also reflected on at the meeting.

A number of other matters of mutual interest were conferred about as well at the meeting.

MP/PR