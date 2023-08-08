Iran welcomes any help in moving towards multilateralism

Mehdi Safari made the remarks while speaking at the BRICS conference which is being held at the venue of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

Referring to the capabilities of the BRICS member states, Safari stressed, "Despite the cruel sanctions against Iran, our country has a lot of potential and capacity, so we will talk about these capacities in today's panels."

Officials and ambassadors of five BRICS member countries, including India, China, Brazil, Russia, and South Africa, as well as ambassadors and diplomats of foreign embassies residing in Tehran, and several government officials and private sector managers, are participating in the Tuesday conference.

The Iranian foreign minister is scheduled to deliver a speech at the end of this conference.

During the meeting, South Africa's representative hailed Iran's support for his country and stressed, "BRICS gives us the opportunity to collectively address the economic, commercial and political conditions of the current world."

MP/5856474/5856486/5856474