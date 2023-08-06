Senior Russia diplomat to visit Iran to discuss JCPOA, BRICS

"I will be there (in Tehran ) on Monday and Tuesday. I will hold meetings with the leadership of the Iranian Foreign Ministry. The topic is field-specific: it is, of course, the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program. <...> Plus BRICS. And I will take part in a seminar organized by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on the BRICS - Iran topic," the senior diplomat told TASS.

"Our interaction on international platforms is an important topic where we work closely with Iran - issues of WMD nonproliferation, arms control, peaceful uses of outer space and so on," he went on to say.

"This is quite extensive," Ryabkov added.

MNA/PR