Iran deputy FM:

Multilateral coop. prevailing as unilateralism on decline

TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs said that more and more countries are joining multilateral international organizations as a result of the declining influence of unilateralism.

During a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Ryabkov on Monday, Ali Bagheri Kani highlighted the growing global trend of joining international economic mechanisms belonging to the multilateralism front, including the SCO and the BRICS group.

This “is the outcome of the waning of international mechanisms belonging to the unilateralism front,” he argued.

For decades after the Cold War, the world witnessed a US-led unipolar hegemonic order. 

In recent years, however, a new multipolar world order has been emerging, with certain countries challenging the US's economic and political dominance.

Many states have been applying for membership in international bodies in a bid to promote multilateralism and counter unilateral policies.

Last month, Iran gained full membership in the SCO, the world’s largest regional organization in terms of geographic scope and population.

