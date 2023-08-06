Three people killed in building collapse in south Tehran

Jalal Maleki, the spokesman of the Tehran Fire Department told Mehr correspondent that two other people were pulled out from under the rubble of the collapsed buildings alive, bringing the number of the people saved to five people.

The spokesman added that, "All these 5 people were taken to medical centers none of whose condition is reported to be critical."

The three people killed are said to be police officers who were securing the planned demolition of "unauthorized buildings" in southwest Tehran.

MNA