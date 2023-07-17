Building collapses in northern Alexandria in Egypt kill 5

In Beheira governorate, two people were killed and nine others were wounded after an eight-story building collapsed in Rashid City, MENA news agency reported.

Search operations are underway for the missing people under the rubble.

Meanwhile, two balconies of a residential building fell down in the Bakus area, east of Alexandria governorate, killing three people and injuring two others.

The public prosecution has started an investigation into the incident.

In June, 10 people were killed when a 13-story building collapsed in Alexandria.

