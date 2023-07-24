  1. World
At least 12 killed in Cameroon building collapse

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – A four-storey building has collapsed in Cameroon's commercial capital Douala, killing at least 12 people and injuring others, the regional governor says.

The building, located in the city's eastern Ange Raphael neighborhood, caved in about midnight local time (0900 AEST).

"Twelve died and the others are in hospital for medical attention," the governor of the surrounding Littoral region told journalists at the site, saying 31 people in total were affected.

The situation was under control and rescue teams were making sure no one remained under the rubble, he said, Reuters reported.

Although the cause of the collapse was unclear, local residents said it looked deteriorated with exposed and worn-out rods.

