24 dead in Morocco road accident

The victims were on their way to the market when the tragedy struck. The accident took place as the bus was making its regular journey from the Ait Ananas area towards Demnate, winding its way through the mountainous roads, Morocco World News reported.

In the aftermath of the horrific accident, emergency services and local authorities were dispatched to the scene to rescue survivors and tend to the wounded, according to a report from news channel 2M.

Adel Ait Hadou, the regional delegate for health and social protection, confirmed the tragic death toll, stating that 24 people lost their lives in the accident.

The deceased were immediately transported to the regional hospital in Demnate to be identified and prepared for their final journey back to their families.

The toll from road accidents continues to rise in Morocco.

