A Volkswagen passenger minibus and a ZIL truck collided around 00:30, August 14, near the village of Lanjik in Shirak Province, northwestern Armenia, the Rescue Service said in a press release.

11 people died and 6 others were injured in the crash. The 6 injured victims, aged 27, 34, 33, 38, 23, and 39 were taken to the Gyumri Medical Center, Armenpress reported.

The 33-year-old driver of the ZIL truck is among those injured.

AMK/PR