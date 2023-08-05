5 killed, 7 injured in Ecuador bus rollover

Integrated Security Service ECU 911 said in a statement that the accident occurred early Friday morning on the Pifo-Papallacta Highway, Xinhua reported.

"The bus went off the road and overturned, resulting in five deaths and seven injured," it said. Of the injured, two are minors.

The statement said that after receiving the alert, specialized units of the Quito Fire Department and the National Police were sent to the site.

The injured were taken to different health centers for necessary medical attention.

