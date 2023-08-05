  1. World
  2. South America
Aug 5, 2023, 10:06 AM

5 killed, 7 injured in Ecuador bus rollover

5 killed, 7 injured in Ecuador bus rollover

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – At least five people were killed and seven injured on Friday when an interprovincial bus overturned in east Ecuador's province of Pichincha, the officials said.

Integrated Security Service ECU 911 said in a statement that the accident occurred early Friday morning on the Pifo-Papallacta Highway, Xinhua reported.

"The bus went off the road and overturned, resulting in five deaths and seven injured," it said. Of the injured, two are minors.

The statement said that after receiving the alert, specialized units of the Quito Fire Department and the National Police were sent to the site.

The injured were taken to different health centers for necessary medical attention.

AMK/PR

News Code 204153

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News