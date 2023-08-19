  1. World
10 killed, injured as bus collides with autorickshaw in India

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Four persons were killed while six people sustained injuries after a passenger bus collided with an autorickshaw in Bihar's Purnia, an official said on Saturday.

According to Superintendent Medical College Purnia Varun Thakur, the incident took place near the ethanol factory of Purnia's Krityanand Nagar police station area, Devdiscourse reported. 

Vijay Oraon, a relative of  one of the deceased said that all four who died were residents of the Bishanpur village Dhamdaha block in Purnia. He also said that they were on their way to Purnia Court in connection with a land dispute case.

The official said that all the injured are being treated at the Purnia Medical College. Three persons died on the spot, while another person succumbed to injuries during treatment at the hospital.

Further details into the matter are awaited. 

