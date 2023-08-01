Israel nuclear weapons serious threat to regional security

Mohsen Naziri Asl made the remarks on Tuesday while addressing the Preparatory Committee for the 2026 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Referring to the danger of the Zionist regime's nuclear weapons, the Iranian envoy expressed Iran's deep concern over the continuous and long delay in the implementation of the 1995 resolution and the 2010 action plan in the Middle East. "With the support and assistance of the United States, the Israeli regime has opposed all initiatives and efforts to establish a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East," he cited.

Saying that the Israeli regime's nuclear weapons are a serious threat to the Middle East and other regions, Naziri Asl called on the international community to urge the Zionists to give up nuclear weapons, join the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and put all its nuclear facilities and activities under the comprehensive safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Additional Protocol.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he expressed regret that nuclear disarmament has not yet been achieved despite the strong will of the international community, warning about the formation of a new nuclear arms race among the countries that have nuclear weapons.

Considering the sharing of nuclear weapons between countries with nuclear weapons and some countries without nuclear weapons a violation of the Treaty's obligations, the Iranian ambassador called on such countries to pay attention to the serious concerns of the vast majority of NPT member countries and return to their obligations.

Iran remains steadfast in its commitment to implement the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency based on Article III of the Treaty, he further stressed.

He also called on the IAEA to conduct its verification activities in a non-discriminatory, impartial, and independent manner in order to maintain its credibility.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Naziri Asl lambasted the US for unilaterally pulling out of the JCPOA deal and emphasized the US and European members of the Iranian nuclear deal share the blame for the current situation of the JCPOA.

