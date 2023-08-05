India in talks with Latin American countries for trade pacts

The country would be looking at two models of cooperation via a joint economic and trade cooperation and a free trade agreement, Barthwal said on Friday on the sidelines of the 9th CII India-Latin American and Caribbean Conclave in New Delhi, according to Bloomberg.

He called for close cooperation between India and the LAC region on issues in the World Trade Organisation's 13th ministerial conference that is scheduled to take place next February.

Barthwal highlighted that there was a huge potential to grow trade as India constituted less than 2% of LAC imports. "India is looking to double its trade from almost $50 billion to $100 billion."

The Commerce Secretary said there is a need for greater free trade. "We are looking at LAC and seeing what kind of cooperation model and FTA models we can adopt.

India's export trade with the Latin American region from April 2022 to May 2023 came to $17.7 billion and consisted of mostly mineral fuels, vehicles, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. It accounted for a 3.92% share of the country's overall exports. The import trade with the Latin American region for the same period stood at $21.92 billion—or 3% of the total share of imports—on the back of natural

The import trade with the Latin American region for the same period stood at $21.92 billion—or 3% of the total share of imports—on the back of natural and cultured pearls, semi-precious stones, animal oils/vegetable fats, and others.

MNA/PR