Death toll in train collision in India rises to over 288

Involving two passenger trains and another carrying goods, the accident saw one train ram so hard into another that carriages were lifted high into the air, twisting and then smashing off the tracks, France 24 reported.

Another carriage had been tossed entirely onto its roof, crushing the passenger section.

On the ground -- and squashed into the ripped metal wreckage and what were once benches in the carriage -- travelers' belongings lay scattered: a suitcase, a child's shoe, and piles of clothes.

At least 288 people were killed and more than 850 injured in the crash on Friday night near Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha, officials said, with many fearing the death toll could rise.

